www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – For a long time, talented gospel singer and TV host, Kambua Mathu, was a poster girl for women struggling to have babies.

The mellow-voiced singer was mocked and denigrated for not bearing children six years after her wedding.

However, she has since been blessed with a baby boy and she’s using her experience to encourage other women still waiting for the fruit of the womb.

Taking to Instagram she wrote:

“God put you heavy on my heart today because this is a journey I know only too well. A journey of pain, loss, despair, but also, a journey of hope. See the odds were against me too. But God had the final say.

“All it takes is one move from him,” she wrote.

She also had a message for those who have carried a baby but ended up having a miscarriage or stillborn.

“I am thinking about the woman who finally got a miracle conception, heard the heartbeat, and then learned that there was a complication- no more cardiac activity. I am thinking about the woman who went full term, laboured, and brought forth a beautiful baby, perfect, only that they didn’t cry; they didn’t make it to this side of the earth,”

The Bado Nasimama singer further advised the women to trust in God as it only takes one move from him to make things right like He did for her.

“ I pray that you see with the eyes of faith that your miracle is closer than ever. I don’t know how God will do it. Maybe naturally like he did for me, maybe IVF like he’s done for others, maybe through the beautiful path of adoption, or perhaps surrogacy… I don’t know.

“What I do know is that He is a covenant keeper. And he will keep his promise to you. ,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.