Friday, 03 July 2020 – The Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a major blow to ‘church-preneurs’ who used to masquerade as pastors, with the intention of making money through tithes and offerings.

Since churches have been shut down to stop the spread of the deadly virus, the notorious ‘church-preneurs’ are complaining of being cash starved, forcing some to come up with cunning ways to make money.

A pastor in Kiserian kidnapped himself and sent messages to his congregants asking for ransom money before DCI detective pounced on him.

He was found locked in a house with some two men who were helping him carry out the extortion plan.

Here is the bald-headed man in the photo below.

