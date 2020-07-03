Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Spanish Language Speaking Call Center Agents.

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.

Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community

Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.

Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy

Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site

Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions

Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team

Qualifications and Experience

Between 18-30 years.

Must be living in Kenya.

Must speak fluent English and Spanish.

High school education mandatory. College education an advantage

Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual

Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy

High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region

To apply send your CV to: wambua@flexi-personnel.com by Friday 10th July 2020.

Indicate the Language you are familiar with on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement