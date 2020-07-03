www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a boost in his 2022 presidential bid.

This is after popular gospel musician, Bahati, endorsed him for the top seat.

Speaking at the DP’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Thursday, the singer said he stood with Jubilee Party in the last General Elections and will fully support the so-called hustler nation in the upcoming elections.

The celebrated gospel artist said he is ready to campaign for Ruto through songs.

“In the 2017 presidential elections, I made over 555 stops in the country drumming up support for Jubilee.”

“In 2022, I am also very prepared to ensure Ruto ascends to power.”

“I want to thank the DP for his time and dedication to the Kenyan youth,” Bahati said.

Bahati had accompanied 30 youth and women groups from Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Dagoretti North and Kamukunji constituencies to the second in command’s office.

Ruto has, on several occasions, declared his interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose second and final term ends in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST