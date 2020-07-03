www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, has for the first time spoken about the ongoing impasse between Kirinyaga County MCAs and their Governor, Anne Waiguru.

Two weeks ago, Waiguru was impeached by Kirinyaga MCAs but she was saved by the Senate.

While addressing mourners at a funeral in Mururi village, Mwea Constituency on Friday, Ndambiri defended MCAs who forwarded the impeachment motion and said Waiguru was guilty of the charges she was facing.

“Instead of blaming others, she should explain why millions of shillings were paid for no work done or payment of millions of shillings in her account,” Ndambiri stated.

He went on to state that Governor Waiguru must end her “shenanigans” and be accountable to the County Assembly.

Ndambiri further claimed that the Governor was involved with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and joined Jubilee Party politics to evade impeachment.

“No amount of political machination will stop Kirinyaga people from pursuing and demanding accountability,” he added.

The DG also accused Waiguru of punishing MCAs who demand accountability from her by discriminating their wards in development projects.

“It’s their responsibility to play an oversight role for the Executive.

“I want to condemn what I have observed as discrimination in development by our governor, every person in this county has right for development irrespective of their political affliction.”

“We should stop this backward political thinking,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST