www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, 03 July 2020 – Murder suspect, Jacque Maribe, who is out on bond after she was linked to the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, has revealed that she may join politics in 2022.

Speaking during a live Instagram session with DJ Mista Dru on his VIP Room show, Maribe said that many people have been pushing her to join politics and she is seriously thinking about vying for a political seat in 2022.

The faded TV anchor and political reporter, said that she intends to run for a seat in her home county, Muranga.

Maribe refused to go into details concerning her political ambitions only saying ‘see you at the finish line.’

There are rumours flying round that the murder suspect wants to vie for Muranga Women Rep, a position that is currently occupied by Sabina Chege.

Maribe may be banking on the contacts she established in the political world when she was a high ranking media professional to launch her political career.

Before she fell from grace to grass, she would access State House like a toilet and hang out with Kenya’s politicians.

There were even rumours that ‘Number 2’ was secretly sleeping with her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST