General Description

Reporting to the Accountant, the successful candidate will help the Accounts Department to do the duties of accounting nature with the team in the delivery of services efficiently and effectively.

Responsibilities

Ensuring effective administration of petty cash.

Proper handling of petty.

Petty cash disbursement.

Preparation of daily detailed cash analysis.

Daily posting of the cash sales in the QuickBooks system. Upon approval of the daily cash analysis by the chief accountant.

Posting of petty cash expenses in the QuickBooks system.

Preparation of sales reports

Qualifications

A Degree in Bachelor of Commerce or Business Management – Accounting Option.

At least CPA 2 Holder.

MUST be QuickBooks literate.

Comfortable with computer applications

Customer friendly.

Ability to multitask

Transparent and honest

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kakamega on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Doctors Plaza Kakamega located along Muruli Road in IG SACCO PLAZA (Mwalimu Centre Building) Ground Floor behind HUDUMA Centre.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 10th July 2020.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”