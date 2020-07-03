Reporting to: Head of Accounting & Reporting

Band: 3,

Department: Finance,

Role Purpose

We are looking for a dynamic, self-driven and seasoned Senior Accountant who will be responsible for ensuring the company fully complies with Kenya Tax laws and procedures, effectively manage accounts payables and payroll accounting processes. The principle accounting assertions of completeness, existence, accuracy, valuation, ownership and presentation must be applied at all times and validated periodically at the agreed frequencies to ensure company tax obligation and supplier liabilities are correctly stated in the books of the company.

Responsibilities

Ensure that all sales have been taxed appropriately

100% balance sheet GL accounts (AP) reconciled by 15th and 25th for Tax accounts respectively

Ensure that tax leakages are at minimum

Ensuring both internal & external customers are updated matters tax

Being available for consultation by both internal & external customers on matters tax. Implement process change to ensure all contracts are reviewed by Tax Team

Avoid adverse audit findings by ensuring compliance with legislation, appropriate accounting standards and company policies and procedures;

Analysis of supplier accounts and ensure discrepancies are sorted at the earliest time possible

Assist with auditing activities (Internal and External) by providing necessary information and preparing requested documentations

Provide information to assist managers in making key strategic decisions

Participate in the departmental goal setting processes

Safeguard financial and other information by ensuring regular database backups

Review and develop appropriate changes to business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

Support month-end and year-end closing processes

Manage the team outputs and the performance of individual team members

Oversee the development of the team members to ensure that all stay abreast with new developments

Ensure effective communication to all employees with regards to changes in regulations, legislation and best practice

Stay abreast of best practice through self-development.

Qualifications

Relevant degree in Accounting/Finance or any related field

Professional certification, Certified Public Accountant CPA (K), ACCA or CIMA

At least 5 years’ experience of which a minimum of 3 years must have been directly in Tax Management and Accounts payables, preferably in the Telecommunication industry

Extensive experience in international tax, including double tax treaties, permanent establishments, withholding tax

Ability to identify areas that affect the business and flag potential business impact

Professional and Technical excellence in taxation

Experience in overseeing responses to audits by revenue authorities.

Skills

Great Leadership Skills

Good communication skills both written and verbal

Analytical thinking

Strong problem solving and decision making skills

Strong business and financial acumen

Ability to work in a team

Tolerance for stress

Opinion drafting skills and ability to explain complex tax technical information in simple understandable terms

Outstanding Presentation skills

Resourcefulness and attention to detail

Efficient and results oriented

How To Apply

Application should be sent to recruitment@telkom.co.ke by providing an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) before 15th July 2020 including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Telkom Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to tribe, religion, gender, age or disability.