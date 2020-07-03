Job Title: Accounts Assistant / Cashier

Reports To: Finance Director & Station Accountant

Location:

Busia – 1

Ongata Rongai – 1

Kitengela – 1

Salary: Ksh.35,000/- (Gross Salary)

We are seeking an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance and accounts team.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure that debt collection is done accordingly and accurate records maintained,

Confirm and reconcile customer accounts, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly,

Review and reconcile project performance and avail accurate reports monthly,

Monitor and reconcile expenses for all branch offices,

Manage the bulk fuel accounts for suppliers and customers, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly.

Carry out internal audits for the branch offices,

Prepare and present the profit and loss statements, give feedback and make proposals for improvements,

Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,

Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems

Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines,

Reconcile stocks for all branch offices including stocks in tank, stocks in transit and stocks sold,

Carry out market analysis for purposes of price analysis and projections,

Any other duties assigned by the Management from time to time

Person Specification

Diploma in Business Management or Degree in any other related field,

Minimum CPA II Qualification,

3 years working experience in a similar position,

EXPERIENCE WORKING IN A PETROL STATION OR RESTAURANT WILL BE AN ADDED ADVANTAGE.

The candidate will be expected to:

Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,

Accept responsibility for and in teams,

Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and cooperation,

Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,

Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,

Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply

Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,

How to Apply

Applications should be received on or before 10th July 2020.

Candidates who meet the requirements should apply for the position through recruitment2hnsm@gmail.com

ONLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.