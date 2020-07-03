Basic Salary – Kshs. 24,580 – Kshs. 32,760 p.m (CSG 12),

House Allowance – Depends on the station Deployed in,

Commuter Allowance – Ksh. 4,000 Per Month,

Leave – 30 Days Per Annum,

Terms of Service Three (3) year Contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance,

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C- (minus) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili language or its equivalent qualification.

a Diploma in Secretarial studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council;

OR

OR Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects:

a) Typewriting III (50 w.p.m)/Computerized Document Processing III;

b) Shorthand II (minimum 80 w.p.m);

c) Business English II/Communications I;

d) Office Practice II;

e) Secretarial Duties II;

f) Commerce II;

g) Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Duties and responsibilities

This is an entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the supervision of a senior officer. Specific duties and responsibilities will include:

taking oral dictation;

word and data processing;

managing e-office;

ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records

maintaining an up-to-date filing system in the office;

operating office equipment;

managing office protocol

handling telephone calls and appointments;

supervision of office cleanliness; and

undertaking any other office administrative duties that may be assigned.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 6th July 2020 latest by 5.00 pm (East African Time)