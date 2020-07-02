www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Mary Kwamboka, the woman who made headlines on Tuesday after claiming that that she sired a child with Chief Justice David Maraga, has received a Sh 100,000 donation from nominated Senator Omanga.

In a post on social media, Omanga empathised with the woman and criticised those who attacked her for her claims.

“Dear Kwamboka, as a woman and a mother, I understand your anger and refuse to join ranks with those who are condemning you,” she posted.

Omanga stated that she would like to see the matter resolved as soon as possible and in the best interest of the child in question.

She went on to offer Kwamboka money which she wanted used to settle the disputes.

“I believe you will need legal representation and DNA tests to prove the allegations against the CJ and I am willing to provide Ksh 100,000 to cater for that, provided you can privately convince me of the merit of your case including the existence of the minor and prior contact with the CJ if any,” the Senator offered.

In her testimony, Kwamboka claimed to have sired a child with Maraga when he was a Court of Appeal Judge.

The woman claimed that Shantel Kemunto was born on April 21st, 2014 and she is ready to undergo a DNA test to prove that Maraga is the father of the child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST