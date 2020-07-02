www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, 02 July 2020 – City comedian and radio presenter, Jalango, has mourned the late Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, and disclosed what is be-devilling the comedy industry.

According to Mzee Jalas, as he is commonly known, most comedians are falling to society pressure and sinking into depression after faking life.

Others start taking drugs and alcohol to drive their sorrows away after being frustrated by the industry and end up being addicts like the late Kasee.

Jalas urged comedians to live according to their means and know that the journey to stardom is one bumpy ride that may take several years.

Here’s what he posted on his Instagram page while mourning the late Churchill show comedian Kasee.

It is sad that in the past few Months we have lost several artists in my industry…ART! This Saturday we lay to rest Kasee of Churchill show…May God rest your soul in Peace… Where do I even begin with this message? Ok..First I must say I dint even once interact with Kasee so I dont want to lie or say anything about him but just say RIP.





1. My message goes to the fans! When you see us on TV doesn’t mean we are rich! We are just normal Kenyans who are known or famous so dont judge or set standards for us! You will kill us!! How? You meet a fan in a kibanda and their first question is..Jalas, Tricky, Sleepy wewe pia ukula hapa? You meet me in a mat and all you ask is why Mamito ako kwa mat! So what sinks in me is that Iam a superstar and I should not be in a mat yet that’s what I can afford! So I lock myself in my house until I can afford an uber or afford to eat at Miale that’s when I come out! All this time I sit in my house drinking my sorrows away hoping I get the money everybody thinks I have..I will be in my sorrows that will sink me into depression…when I die all you say is type on my page RIP! Just like you did in Kasee page not knowing that maybe it’s you who killed him by trying to set for him standards that he could not meet ! You tweeted or posted how he was not funny!

2. Artists!! This thing takes time! From 2005 I was already acting at KNT! You can’t be me today! You cant live where I live nor can you drive the car I drive! Dont Kill yourself! You must do time! It will take year!! You can’t be Churchil in a year or after 2 shows! Let them laugh at you but build your brand! Work on yourself be the brand you’ve always wanted to be! Be humble people! You will not make money even in 5 years but if you are consistent it will come! Dont fake it!! Be yourself!! Be you! Drugs and alcohol will take the truth away for a minute then you will be back to the reality! Reach out…Talk to us,let us know what you are going through! We are your big brothers!! Dont fall in the trap !! Live to your standards!

You are not Churchill, you are not Jalas you are not Eric! Build your brand!! It can’t happen in a day! It takes time!

