www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has dismissed claims that he has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid19.

Atwoli was responding to a report that was published on social media claiming that vocal trade unionist had contracted the dreaded virus and was admitted at one of the leading hospitals in Nairobi.

In a post on social media, the COTU boss said that it was false news and that he was in good health contrary to the report.

“Let’s avoid sharing fake news.”

“Considering I am a person of interest, I will make it public if I were to get hospitalised.”

“It’s God, the one God I pray to, who takes care of me,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli also maintained that he is in good health and had been busy attending meetings online.

The rumour about Atwoli emerged amid another rumour that former President Mwai Kibaki had also been admitted at a local hospital after falling ill.

Kibaki’s Private Secretary, Ngari Gituku, said the ex-commander-in-chief had recently visited Nairobi Hospital for a routine check-up, more like passing by, and was not admitted to the medical facility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST