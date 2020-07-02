www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – The two Kenyans who leaked CCTV footage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, inspecting a project in Nairobi at night now fear for his life.

This was revealed by Lawyer Danstan Omari, who noted that the suspects were apprehensive and psychologically traumatized due to the threats they are getting as a result of leaking Uhuru and Raila’s video.

This comes amid the court directing the police officer investigating the cybercrime case to record Kenyatta’s and Odinga’s statement within seven days.

Two security guards, Rading Ambogo and Magoma Ayonga, were apprehended on Saturday, June 6th and accused of leaking footage contrary to section 17 (1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

Omari had requested for the statements on Wednesday, June 17th after securing their release on Ksh 10K bail each.

“We had requested statements from the complainant who is the President of this country and Raila Odinga who were alleged to have been in the entourage, to date those statements have not come,” Omari stated.

The duo is facing a Ksh 20 million shillings fine each, 10-year jail term, or both.

Omari, however, argued that the charges pinned on the two are outrageous and not stipulated under the Constitution.

“This alleged offence of intercepting a security CCTV does not exist in law.”

“Our clients were never in State House and have never gone to any Government installation to capture CCTV footage of Government,” Omari added.

The case will be mentioned again on Thursday, July 9th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST