Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer turned businesswoman, Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee, has blasted women who depend on men to pay their bills.

In an Instagram post, the mother of five and self-declared President of single mothers noted that these kind of women give men the authority to abuse them, humiliate and threaten them and they can’t do anything.

Madam Boss as she calls herself, called on women to work on being independent thinkers, and be able to do things for themselves.

Read her post below.

“The truth that most of us women don’t like to be told

“if you depend on a man to pay your bills in this time and error, you have submitted your power and happiness as a woman, You constantly live in fear of the unknown, he can call you all types of names ,throw all types of threats, Insults ,humiliations , after all you can’t do anything other than puty party ,lamenting and crying 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, Haloooo, ask yourself this question, Since I can’t read his mind / heart ,what will happen if he decides to dump me now? , anyway, if he decides to dump you, since you can’t read his heart/ mind ? Whats the worst case scenario? What will you do? Okey, you have plan B ? Work on it now 💪💪 You can’t be an independent thinker, with a dependant mind 💪#madamboss #MAMAPEP Lets drink some #Pepenergy to that ❤❤💋💋 I LOVE MY FREEDOM 💪,”

