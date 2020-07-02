www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, 02 July 2020 – Police have arrested a 38-year old man who allegedly defiled his 16-year old niece in a hospital ward in Marigat, Baringo County.

The victim, a class eight pupil was admitted at Marigat Catholic Mission Health Centre for malaria and burns on June 13th.

Mary Monari, the sister in charge of the hospital, said the suspect claimed the 16-year-old was epileptic and that he was required to monitor her within the ward, a request that was granted.

Then on the night ofJune 15th, the suspect allegedly switched off the lights and defiled her.

“A doctor who examined the girl in the morning raised an alarm after observing discharge from the minor’s private parts,” Monari said.

The minor, who had been living with the uncle for the past five years after her parents died, was discharged over the weekend and handed over to the child welfare unit on Monday.

Area police commander, Benjollife Munuve, confirmed that the suspect is in police custody and will be arraigned in court on July 2nd, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.