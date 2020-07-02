www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is now driving President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, crazy following his adoption of a new strategy to remain politically relevant ahead of 2022.

Ruto is now dishing out millions to small businesses to solidify his appeal to the “hustler nation”.

The DP has opened his purse to various youth and women groups in a fight back strategy to raise his profile ahead of 2022.

He has donated shoe shining stands, laundry machines, salon items, tailoring machines, water tanks and welding machines.

He has also given out car washing machines, motorcycles, animal feeds and sewing machines.

The DP is reaching out directly to the poor majority after losing favour with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But his critics have laughed off his rebranding and accused him of using State office to gain political mileage.

In recent weeks, the DP has hosted hundreds of women and youth groups at his Karen office.

He has met groups from Embakasi Central, Starehe, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Langata constituencies.

On June 18th, he decried the effect of the Covid19 pandemic on small and micro enterprises run by the youth and women.

“The revival of this sector is fundamental to our overall economic recovery.”

“We are giving support and creating opportunities for these changemakers to get them back on their feet and be self-reliant,” he said.

According to his allies, Ruto’s presidential bid can only remain feasible with an unshaken grassroots support that can stand against the “deep state”.

The Deputy President has himself alleged that the “system” was determined to scuttle his race to State House.

With the Central Kenya vote block uncertain, Ruto has a Herculean political task.

“We common Kenyans who are the majority have supported the rich and instead of bridging the gap between the poor and themselves, they are widening it,” said Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, in support of the new Ruto strategy

“We will not regret the decisions we have made in the previous election but we have learnt the lesson the hard way.”

Some leaders have asked why Ruto gives out donations instead of making policies in Government to address Kenyans’ challenges.

According to Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, the DP is doing personal politics using a State office while he should serve all Kenyans.

He noted that Ruto was behaving like an Opposition Leader by showing that he can offer alternatives yet he is in Government.

“As the Deputy President, he should be instituting policy interventions to help women and the youth through Government,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST