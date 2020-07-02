www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT III

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Technical Assistant III on behalf of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to provide technical research support in the day to day processing of samples for zinc analysis.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

ILRI hosts the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Nairobi with its headquarters in Los Baños, Laguna in the Philippines. IRRI aims to reduce poverty and hunger, improve the health of rice farmers and consumers, and ensure environmental sustainability of rice farming.

Responsibilities

Assist with collecting and preparing samples for analysis

Package samples and complete relevant documentation for shipping

Handle and track the shipment of samples

Maintain sample records and filing systems

Provide status updates and routine reports on the conditions of samples

Clean and maintain the research area

Perform any other related duties as may be required

Qualifications

Diploma or Degree in Agriculture

Minimum 1 year of related working experience

Knowledge in principles and practices of plant breeding in rice

Knowledgeable in milling rice samples, grading, post-harvest handling and working in a grain quality lab

Experience with field data collection, sample processing and archiving

Understanding of health and safety in the workplace and good working practices

Demonstrated ability to work effectively within a multidisciplinary team

Good communication skills

Willingness to learn and continually develop skills

Post location: The position will be based in Mwea, Kenya

Terms of Appointment

This position is at job level HG 9 and it is only open to Kenyan nationals. The position is a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances

How to apply

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the Technical Assistant Job here before 14 July 2020. The position title and reference number REF: IRRI /06/2020 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org