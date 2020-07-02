www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow in his bid to ascend to power in 2022.

This is after Vihiga Senator George Khaniri dumped him like a rotten garbage and in the process put his bid for the presidency in 2022 in jeopardy.

Khaniri officially divorced Raila and is now courting ANC boss, Musalia Mudavadi.

The Vihiga Senator won his seat on an ANC ticket and immediately ditched Mudavadi for Raila.

Khaniri has been eyeing the ODM ticket for Vihiga governorship after current Governor Wilbur Otichillo was said to have fallen out with ODM’s top luminaries, but as fate would have it, Raila and his ODM party has other plans.

According to sources, Raila is planning to force former Speaker Kenneth Marende to run on an ODM ticket for the Vihiga governorship race in 2022.

During a funeral in Mbale where Otichillo was heckled sometime back attended by Mudavadi and Khaniri, the Senator claimed he was working with Mudavadi and backing his Presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST