Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Award winning Kenyan music producer, Bernard Bulimwa aka Teddy B, has challenged fellow artists after he flaunted his almost complete mansion in Kitengela.

The talented producer and songwriter had a site visit with a number of celebrities and shared photos of the beautiful house on social media.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones was among them and he couldn’t help but applaud him.

Taking to Instagram, Khaligraph shared photos of the mansion with the caption:

“@TeddyBProducer Congratulations bro, Big moves,”

This is commendable and shows that most creatives are investing their cash wisely.

In the past, we have seen celebrities squandering their money with slay queens and debauchery only to end up with nothing to show at the twilight years of their careers.

See the photos below.









