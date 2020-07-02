www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has exposed criminals who paid a city woman a few cents to claim that she was impregnated by Chief Justice David Maraga in 2014.

Mary Kwamboka yelled outside Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday claiming that she sired a child with Maraga in 2014 and they agreed to name her Shantel Kemunto.

Kemunto, in her affidavits, said she slept with Maraga in 2014 when he was a Court of Appeal Judge.

Maraga through his lawyer, Dunstan Omari, dismissed the story and asked the authorities to investigate the woman.

Sharing his thoughts about the incident, Murkomen said that the “deep state” is behind the reprehensible drama because their aim was to embarrass and humiliate the Chief Justice.

“Kwamboka and her sponsors did a very bad job. Deep state with shallow strategy. The CJ and Judiciary must be respected,” Murkomen said.

The Deep State is a dirty organization inside the Executive which decides who rules the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST