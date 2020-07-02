www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, 02 July 2020 – Media personality Anita Nderu has stirred a storm on social media after sharing a scandalous and raunchy video to promote her struggling cooking show, The Overdressed Cook.

The former Capital FM presenter launched the show two months ago but it has not picked up yet.

To get people talking about it, the sexy lass has shared a raunchy teaser of her next episode that features members of the LGBTQ community and it has gone viral.

However, the raunchy content has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans and they have taken to various social media platforms to express their displeasure.

Initially, majority of Kenyans thought the video is a commercial for Fresh Fri cooking oil which has been strategically placed in the scandalous video but its manufacturers, Pwani Oil, have denied engaging Anita.

Check out the video and reactions from Kenyans below.

However, some didn’t see anything wrong with the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.