Thursday, 02 July 2020 – Gangster rapper, Khaligraph Jones, has disclosed that he has a strained relationship with his paternal relatives.

According to Khaligraph, the last time he visited his rural home in Bondo was when his father died and he doesn’t intend to go back and bond with his relatives.

Khali says he doesn’t see the relationship between him and his relatives getting better.

He blamed his parents for failing to create the bond between him and his relatives and said he doesn’t wish the same to happen to his kids.

“Unfortunately I don’t, and it is a mistake made by my parents.”

“I think that was the first and last time that I ever set foot there.”

“I went there when my dad passed away and we had to.”

“We don’t have a relationship, it is a bad thing and I would not want that to happen to my kids,” Khaligraph said when asked about his relationship with his relatives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST