The Office of the Controller of Budget is an independent office established under Article 228 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 to oversee and report on the implementation of the budgets of the National and County Governments to each House of Parliament every four months.

Pursuant to Article 252 (1) (c) of the Constitution, the OCOB seeks to recruit qualified and competent staff to fill the following vacant positions.

SENIOR INTERNAL AUDITOR: GRADE COB 5: 1 POSITION

Reporting to the Chief Internal Auditor, this position is responsible for the implementation of appropriate internal control systems, internal audit policies, systems and procedures.

Responsibilities

Ensure implementation of appropriate internal control systems for the organization;

Implement internal audit policies, systems and procedures;

Ensure implementation of audit plans;

Compile periodic and special audit reports;

Undertake internal audit in accordance with international standards on auditing;

Ensure implementation of risk mitigation strategies and policies;

Carry out post audit reviews to ensure implementation of agreed corrective action plans;

Continuously review procedures and policies to ensure that adequate controls are in place;

Execute special assignments as per the specified terms of reference;

Any other relevant duties assigned by the Chief Internal Auditor from time to

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration, Commerce, Finance or its equivalent from a recognized university; Must be a Certified Public Accountant and ICPAK member in good standing;

Possess at least 5 years’ experience in an auditing environment;

Be an active member of any other relevant professional body in good standing;

A Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Finance or its equivalent will be an added advantage

ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING REQUIRED SKILLS AND PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Leadership Skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Integrity

Team Player

Must be well versed with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and Public Finance Management Act,

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya,

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The successful candidate for the position of Chief Manager Supply Chain Management will be appointed on a three (3) year renewable contract term. All other positions will be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms of service. Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package.

How to Apply

Qualified interested candidates should submit their applications quoting the job title on both the envelope and the cover letter.

Enclose a detailed and up-to-date curriculum vitae, indicating your current remuneration, home county, e-mail address and reliable daytime telephone contacts, together with copies of your certificates, testimonials and national identity card. You should also provide the names of two referees who must be familiar with your previous work/academic experience indicating their telephone, postal and email addresses. Please note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application.

Additional requirements

Candidates shortlisted for interviews for the above positions will be required to submit the following;

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Applications should be sent by post or hand delivered to our Office addressed to:

The Controller of Budget

Bima House 12th Floor, Harambee Avenue.

P.O Box 35616-00100 Nairobi

so as to reach the Office of the Controller of Budget NOT LATER THAN 14th July, 2020 AT 5.00PM.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Office of the Controller of Budget is an equal opportunity employer.