Wicca is a complex religion that is often associated with witchcraft, occultism and neo-paganism. The way these words overlap can get confusing, so let’s dive into their breakdown.

It’s hard to deny that Wicca and other similar practices are becoming popular by day. Possibly you’ve experimented with these religions yourself. Or maybe you have friends who call themselves Wiccans. Whatever the case, this article will help you discover the truth about Wicca, what its followers believe, why it’s so appealing and how it’s at odds with God’s Word.

Firstly, the one thing that most people struggle with in their Wiccan practice is coming up with spells. It’s understandable, too. Spells can be difficult to create on your own if you are new to Wicca. A spell, while it is not the most important aspect of Wicca, it is the one thing that excites Wiccans.

They are what set Wiccans apart from other mainstream religions, and they can bring about amazing things. Other than that, spells are simply fun to carry out, especially if you know what you are doing.

Rituals are another big part of the Wiccan religion. Rituals are typically held on every Sabbat and Esbat to honor the God and Goddess. Rituals can include spells within them if the Witch so chooses, or they can be ‘stand-alones’ done on the most important days of the year. These can be long and drawn out, or they can be short and simple; it all depends on the Witch.

As long as it brings you closer to the God and Goddess and shows your appreciation for what they have done so far in the year, that’s all that matters.

There are also audiobooks to help the beginners and experienced alike by providing them with spells and rituals that can improve many areas of their life.

You don't have to wonder or struggle with what spells are best done when. The audiobook will go over that as well. Believe it or not, some spells should be done at certain times.

The most fun part of a Wiccan practice is that you should be able to relax and have fun with your magic practice.

