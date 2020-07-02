www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed never to let anyone apart from him use the Jubilee Party to run for President in 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto, through his allies, vowed to use all means within their reach to ensure the DP is granted the Jubilee Party ticket to vie for the Presidency in 2022.

Led by Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, who is also the Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, and his Belgut counterpart, Nelson Koech, the leaders maintained that they will block any other person from using the party as a vehicle to the Presidency come 2022.

“I would like to insist that the vehicle Ruto must use in the 2022 presidential race is the Jubilee Party.”

“In the event that he will not use it, no one else will use it,” said Koech.

However, in case things do not go according to plan, the duo revealed that Ruto’s henchmen were in the process of fine-tuning other strategies.

According to sources, Ruto is either directly or indirectly linked to the formation and registration of new political parties, especially in the Mount Kenya region.

At the moment, there are about 12 parties lined up for certification while two have already been registered by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST