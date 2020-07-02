www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, 02 July 2020 – Young, lazy and brainless ladies who call themselves slay queens, have found new avenues of making quick cash without toiling.

They have opened OnlyFans channels where they charge access fee to sex starved men and put up erotic private shows.

This cash starved slay queen, who is a full time flesh peddler, splashed naughty photos on her Instagram page and announced that on Friday, she is putting a private show and the access fee is $30 dolllars.

Parents, see the type of kids that you are bringing up.







The Kenyan DAILY POST