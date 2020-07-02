www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has asked Kenyans not to prosecute his case on social media because it is affecting him and his young family.

Addressing journalists on Thursday after threatening to sue NTV for linking him to the shooting of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve in January, Babu said that he is innocent and he is ready to prove this in court.

On Monday, NTV reported that DJ Evolve, who was recently discharged from hospital, is still bedridden and cannot do anything by himself.

The video showed that the DJ has not fully regained his voice and is struggling to talk.

Through his lawyers, Okatch and Partners Advocates, Babu asked the media to stop hyping the story and said that he also wants justice for DJ Evolve.

“DJ Evolve has never said I shot him,” Babu Owino stated.

Since the shooting incident at B-Club in January, DJ Evolve has remained in a vegetative state and is being taken care of by his mother.

