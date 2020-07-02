Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com
Job Details
- Fahari Gardens Hotel Nairobi is located in one of the most serene areas of Kenya’s capital city. We boast of providing world-class accommodation services to our esteemed guests.
- Position Summary: Perform any combination of cleaning duties to maintain hotel rooms in a clean and orderly manner. .
Duties:
- Transport linens, towels, toiletries and cleaning supplies using a hand tote, wheeled cart and/or duffle bag
- Clean hotel rooms and suites to include bathrooms and kitchens
- Empty wastebaskets, empty and clean ashtrays, and transport trash and waste to disposal areas
- Remove dirty linens from guest rooms and transport to laundry facilities
- Operate vacuum cleaner
- Use cleaning solutions
- Move furniture individually or with a partner as needed to perform cleaning duties
- Observe health and safety precautions required to protect people, and hotel and guest property
- Report damage, theft, and found articles to management
- Assist Laundry Attendants, Lobby Attendants, Houseman and Entryway Attendants as needed
- All other duties as assigned
Work Values:
- Service Orientation – actively looking for ways to help people
- Concern for Others – being sensitive to others’ needs and feelings, and being understanding and helpful
- Dependability – being reliable, responsible, and dependable, and fulfilling obligations
- Cooperation – being pleasant with others and displaying a good-natured, cooperative attitude
- Attention to Detail – being careful about detail and thorough in completing tasks
- Integrity – being honest and ethical
Qualifications
- Strong customer service skills and knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer service, to include assessing needs, meeting quality standards, and evaluating customer satisfaction
- Able to communicate effectively with guests, co-workers and supervisors in a positive, professional and helpful manner
- Able to listen to, understand and follow instructions, giving full attention to what other people are saying and taking the time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times
- Able to complete tasks in a timely manner
- Able to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
- Able to lift and carry up to 30 lbs., including up and down stairs
- Able to perform physical activities that require considerable use of arms, legs, and moving the whole body, to include, but not limited to, standing, walking, bending, squatting, stooping, twisting, kneeling, reaching, tugging, pushing, pulling, lifting, carrying, and climbing and descending stairs
How to Apply
Email your application to hr@faharigardenshotel.co.ke