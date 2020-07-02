www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has revealed why he ceased to be a political disciple of Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and instead joined Deputy President William Ruto.

In an exclusive interview with a local TV station on Thursday, Muthama said that his problems with the former Vice President started when the Wiper leader pushed for the nomination of his son, Kennedy Kalonzo, to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Muthama, who has been making headlines in the recent past over his association with Ruto, said he felt betrayed by Kalonzo after he nominated his son to EALA, at the expense of other Wiper members.

According to Muthama, the decision painted Kalonzo as a selfish person who only cares about the welfare of his family and not the Kenyan electorate.

“Tell me, did you see Jaramogi Oginga nominate his sons to any political office?”

“Did you see the first President nominate his sons?”

“Even Raila Odinga has never tried that, what does that tell you about Kalonzo?” Muthama posed.

On his association with Ruto, Muthama says that he has no apologies to make and will fully support his bid to become Kenya’s next pPesident.

“Let them organize themselves and we organize ourselves, let’s meet on the ballot, we are not afraid of them” he bragged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST