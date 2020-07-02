www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, 02 July 2020 – A sombre mood engulfed Kinangop town on Thursday during the burial of the four children who were killed by their mother in Naivasha last week.

The four kids, Melody Warigia (8 years), Willy Macharia (6 years), Samantha Njeri (4 years) and Whitney Nyambura (2 years), were buried in a mass grave.

The brief eulogies of the minors read:

“The late met her death on the night of Friday, June 26 under unclear circumstances, shine all the way in the land of the living until we meet again, rest in peace.”

Their mother, Beatrice Mwende, 42, who is currently in custody, blamed her actions on evil spirits sent by her ex-lover as she pleaded for leniency.

Speaking to the media after she was arraigned in Court in Naivasha, the mother said:

“I’m a teacher, a mentor and I have never done anything wrong.

“I cannot believe I can kill someone. I’m suspecting my ex-boyfriend is the one who caused all that.”

See the photos below.





