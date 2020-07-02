www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has recruited hundreds of street children in many of their ongoing programs on the transformation of the city.

Among the projects is the renovation of Grogan Road and Kirinyaga Road where NMS General Badi has hired street children as casual workers and is paying them Sh 600 per day.

Some of the roads and walk paths were set for re-carpeting while some would receive a facelift by changing the surface altogether.

Julia Nduta, one of the casual workers at the Kirinyaga Road site, said that she had been sleeping in the streets for 7 years and is thankful for her job.

“A woman approached us after observing us for a while.”

“She absorbed us into the workforce and at least now we can fend for ourselves,” she narrated.

Some were hired to help repair walk paths with bricks manufactured at Clay Works Limited in Ruiru while the rest joined the construction teams focusing on the roads.

The homeless in Nairobi have been bearing the brunt of Covid19 with concerns being raised about the shortage of State-run shelters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST