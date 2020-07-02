www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, was moved to act by a heartbreaking story about DJ Evolve, who was shot and left paralyzed by Embakasi MP, Babu Owino.

After the sad story was aired on TV, the DPP has moved into action and asked the Judiciary to prioritise the hearing of the case after the Covid19 disruptions seemed to delay justice for the young man.

The MP is facing charges of attempted murder and is currently out on bail as his victim lies at home unable to do anything by himself.

According to the law, second-degree attempted murder means that the accused acted without premeditation, or acted in a fit of passion.

Based on the clip that surfaced online, the MP was seen conversing with the DJ before drawing his gun and shooting him.

Since the two had apparently been close friends, it would be hard for the prosecution to prove that the incident was premeditated and intentional, analysts argue.

The injuries suffered by DJ Evolve left him paralyzed and unable to move many of his ligaments.

The incident effectively robbed him of control over his fingers which as a DJ were his tools of trade.

Although Babu has committed to paying the hospital bill which has hit Ksh17 million, the DJ’s family struggles to make ends meet because his mother has been taking care of him without any means to make a living.

