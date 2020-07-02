www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Even as Kenyans pile pressure on the State to have Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, rearrested and prosecuted over the shooting of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, it has emerged that their efforts will be futile now that he is out on bail.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji said the lawmaker had been released on bail thus it will be against his constitutional right to order his arrest for the same offence.

Speaking to the media at the Supreme Court during the launch of an e-filing system for courts in Nairobi yesterday, Haji, however, promised justice when the court resumes.

“So people are saying we arrest him, we can’t arrest.”

“He is out on bail enjoying his right.”

“Remember we wrote to the Chief Justice to complain about this unusual bail term that the court came up with,” he said.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi had freed him on a KSh 10 million cash bail.

The cash bail will have been settled in four installments of equal amounts and will service medical bills of his victim who he allegedly shot on Thursday, January 16th.

Since then, the online community accused the Judiciary for being too lenient on the legislator apparently because he was in the Government’s good political books.

However, Haji maintained that his office will follow and respect the law in dispensing justice for both the accused and the accuser in equal measure.

“That is politics and it is not my purvey, mine is to prosecute.”

“But if his constituents think this matter can be upscaled, they can think of removal.”

“The Constitution provides a way for their removal.”

“We will give whatever attention this case deserves.”

“In terms of family protection, they need to be accorded, they will be accorded,” he advised.

Already, a group of agitated Kenyans have begun an online campaign to demand justice for the entertainer as well ensuring Babu was responsible for Evolve’s entire expenses during his recovery period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST