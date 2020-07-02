www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has continued to attack opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who is currently recuperating after undergoing a complex brain operation in a Dubai based hospital.

In a post on social media, Miguna said Raila Odinga was undergoing a major brain operation and not a minor operation as claimed by his aides.

Miguna further stated that Mr Odinga had earlier lied to Kenyans that he had traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attend a conference and that anyone who lies about their health, is unfit to hold public office.

He told him that once he recovers from the surgery, he should retire from politics because Kenyans cannot trust a leader who is a liar.

Here is his post

THERE IS NO MINOR BRAIN SURGERY.

Conman Raila Odinga tried to lie to Kenyans that he had travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo to attend a conference.

Anyone who lies about their illness and brain surgery is not fit to speak in public leave alone occupying public office.

Raila Odinga, please recover and RETIRE!

You can use Conman Raila Odinga’s 1982 images, bedeck him in hats, publish his freshly painted moustache stubs and apply uncoordinated colours of makeup, however, the reality stares everyone in the face: The conman is incurably cowardly, punctured, greedy and senile & must RETIRE!

Kenyans have stopped the corona reggae! #DespotsMustFall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST