Position: Strategic Information (S.I) Lead / Data Clerk

Location: Chogoria,

Job Description

Reporting to the Program Coordinator, the S.I Lead’s job purpose is to provide client data through maintaining service registers, conducting regular data quality assessments activities, providing accurate and timely facility reports and support the facility to run basic data analysis for decision making at the Hospital’s Comprehensive Care Unit.

Responsibilities

Offer Constant training and mentorships to users in all departments, i.e. Pharmacy, CCC, MCH TB clinics, Laboratory, HTS and all points of care services on the use of IQ Care and any other HIV related EMR’s

Ensure accurate data is entered by the providers, in liaison with CHAK SI TA, identify data validation queries and periodically run them, draw and implement action plans to correct gaps.

Prepare monthly/quarterly DQA action plan to be shared to CHAK SI TA

Conduct routine weekly Data quality audit and corrective/preventive plans and monitor progress. This should mainly check on data completeness, ensure all encounter forms are used appropriately and completely filled. The progress to be shared with the site staff (CCC staff)

Generate accurate reports as needed from time to time, daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly etc. to the facility as well as the program. This involves using SQL to extract IQ Care data. Support the facility Records and Information Department in effective reporting through the National reporting systems including DHIS2, Laboratory Information Systems etc.

Communicate data quality issues effectively with the relevant staffs in clinic forums routinely.

Systems support, i.e. troubleshooting of systems and network, access controls, data confidentiality, data security, integrity, and systems backups etc

Any other duty as may be allocated form time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in Health Records and Information Management from a recognized medical Training College.

Certificate of Registration from Association of Medical Records Officers’ Kenya (AMRO-K).

Proficiency in computer packages like MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint.

Data analysis and interpretation skills.

Working experience in a recognized Hospital an added advantage

Over 2 years working experience in a busy Comprehensive Care Centre highly desirable

Ability to work under pressure and to provide timely reports

High efficiency in records management

Should be self-motivated.

Should have good interpersonal and communication skills(both verbal and written)

How To Apply

Candidates who meet above minimum requirements are requested to submit their applications and enclosing their detailed CV (with 3 referees), certificates, testimonials (including a letter from local Church Minister) so as to reach the Chief Executive Officer by 4 p.m on Friday 3rd July 2020.

P.O. Box 35-60401

Chogoria

Kenya