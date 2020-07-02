www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, 02 July 2020 – Popular bootylicious socialite Corazon Kwamboka is heavy with a child.

Corazon, who is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, is reportedly six months pregnant.

A bird close to the socialite intimates that celebrity fitness trainer, Frank Kiarie alias Frank Just Gym It is the guy who planted the live seed.

Frank and Corazon hooked up after the former broke up with her long time YouTuber girlfriend and baby mama, Maureen Waititu.

The sexy lass who is known for her eye-popping assets, seemed to confirm rumours that she is dating the fitness guru when she unveiled him as her quarantine partner on Instagram in March.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.