Thursday, 02 July 2020 – Kenya has announced 268 new Covid19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6,941.

Speaking during the daily briefings on the state of Covid19 in the country, Health CAS Dr.Rashid Aman said the new cases were discovered from 2,704 samples in the last 24 hours.

At the same time Dr. Aman announced that three more patients succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 152.

But on the bright side, 20 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 2109

Out of the new cases, 259 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 160 of the new Covid19 patients are male and 108 are female.

The youngest new patient is one year old and the eldest is 80 years old.

Nairobi continues to lead with new cases at 175 followed by Mombasa 28, Busia 18, Kiambu 11, Kajiado (9), Migori (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Machakos (6), Narok (2), Makueni (1), & Muranga (1).

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows; Dagoretti North 34, Kibra 29, Ruaraka, 24, Langata 21, Embakasi East 12, Westlands 11, Makadara 10, Starehe 7, Kasarani 6, Embakasi South, & Embakasi West 5 cases each. Embakasi Central 3, Embakasi North 2, Kamukunji 2, Mathare 2, & Roysambu 2.

Dr. Aman also advised Kenyans to continue wearing masks and eat more fruits and vegetables while restricting the intake of sugar, alcohol and fatty foods

The Kenyan DAILY POST.