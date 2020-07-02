www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – All eyes will be at the Etihad Stadium tonight when newly crowned champions of England, Liverpool, face off with Manchester City.

Being their maidenouting as Premier League winners, Liverpool will get a guard of honor from Man City, the team they usurped as kings of England.

Head to Head

Liverpool have dominated this fixture in the recent past with City winning only two of the last 10 Premier League meetings between these two sides.

The Reds have also inflicted two Champions League defeats on City during that time.

The reverse fixture at Anfield this season saw Liverpool race into a 2-0 lead after only 13 minutes before going on to record a 3-1 victory that extended Man City's winless run away at Liverpool to 17 games.

However, Liverpool have not won at the Etihad in the league since Klopp’s first visit in 2015, when they ran out 4-1 winners.

Possible starting Line ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Prediction: Man City 2: 2 Liverpool

While this game could go either way, one thing is guaranteed – goals galore.

However, we are calling a draw given that Man City will want to make a point against the team that has dethroned them, whereas Liverpool will want to stamp their authority on a celebratory occasion.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

