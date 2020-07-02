www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Chaos erupted in Sirisia earlier today after residents staged protests over the sentencing of their area Member of Parliament John Walukhe.

The protestors claimed that their livelihoods have been affected after Walukhe was jailed following a Ksh.297 million National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) graft case.

The residents hope that an appeal, which is set to be filed by Walukhe’s lawyers, will hand him a chance to serve his constituents until his term comes to an end in 2022.

The residents also claimed that the sentencing was too harsh on the MP with a number of corrupt Government officials still walking scot-free.

The protestors urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and let Walukhe continue serving them with others claiming that some of the MP’s projects have stalled.

“Since he was arrested, we have really suffered, we are crying for justice, we urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to let our MP continue serving his people,” voiced one of the protestors.

“Projects that were ongoing have been stopped, he was building houses which have now been halted,” noted one woman.

Walukhe was jailed for 67 years alongside his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, if they fail to pay close to Ksh2 billion in fines.#

