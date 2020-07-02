www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Celebrated human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi has revealed the reason why Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is threatening to sue NTV over a story they did about Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve, who the legislator is accused of shooting.

On Monday, NTV reported that DJ Evolve, who was recently discharged from hospital, is still bedridden and cannot do anything by himself.

The video showed the DJ has not fully regained his voice and is struggling to talk.

But through his lawyers, Okatch and Partners Advocates, Babu asked the media for a public apology within two days.

Babu wants the media house to admit liability for ‘slanderous and libelous statements’ or he will sue them.

Sharing his thoughts about Babu Owino’s move, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer, said Babu Owino is threatening NTV because he knows well that our Judiciary is compromised and he can get away with murder.

“Babu Owino has demanded you should all apologise for demanding #Justice4DjEvolve.He understands how the Kenya judiciary works, drug dealers, rapists, scammers the corrupt and even murderers are acquitted everyday and elected to public office. He knows he can get away with murder,” Mwangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST