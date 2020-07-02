www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has threatened to sue NTV over a story they ran on Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve, who the lawmaker is accused of shooting.

On Monday, NTV reported that DJ Evolve, who was recently discharged from hospital, is still bedridden and cannot do anything by himself.

The video showed that the DJ has not fully regained his voice and is struggling to talk.

But through his lawyers, Okatch and Partners Advocates, Babu asked the media house for a public apology within two days.

He wants the media house to admit liability for ‘slanderous and libelous statements’ or he will sue.

In a demand letter, Babu claims that the piece aired on TV was aimed at pitting him against the public.

“That your story on the plight of Orinda though noble as it shows his improved state, has been used by yourselves to attack, accuse, persecute, reprimand, convict our client in the eyes of the public. The sole intention was indeed to whip up emotions and incite the public against our client,” the letter dated July 1 read.

Babu said the story infringes on his constitutional rights to a fair hearing.

The ODM lawmaker was charged in Milimani Law Courts in January and was granted Sh10 million bail, which was later reviewed to Sh5 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST