www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday July 2, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is going to get away with attempted murder going by what Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said on Tuesday.

The MP is facing an attempted murder charge over an incident in January where he shot Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve.

The ODM lawmaker denied the charges preferred against him at a Milimani Law Court and was granted Sh10 million bail, which was later reviewed to Sh5 million.

On Monday, NTV reported that DJ Evolve, who was recently discharged from hospital, is still bedridden and cannot do anything by himself.

The video generated uproar on social media with many Kenyans asking ODPP prosecutors why they are yet to prosecute the lawmaker who is a murderer.

But in a quick rejoinder, the ODPP said they cannot prosecute Babu Owino because they are still waiting for a statement from DJ Evolve who is still bedridden and his speech is hampered.

“Prosecution of Embakasi MP Paul Ongili Babu Owino over the attempted murder of DJ Evolve has been slowed down by the inability of the victim to record a statement following the shooting which affected his speech,” the DPP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST