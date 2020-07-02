www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, probably deserves to be in prison going by what he has been writing on social media.

Babu Owino, who is out on a Sh 5 million cash bail for attempting to kill Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve, is still bragging despite facing grave charges.

In his usual cantankerous tone, the MP took down anyone who attempted to remind him about DJ Evolve’s shooting while shouting to the world about how it is the least of his worries, even though he is facing attempted murder charges.

“Stop pushing for your funeral!” The MP replied to one of his followers Patrick Cheruiyot who had called him a “future sharpshooter.”

And to another of his followers (Joseph Kinyanjui) who tried to remind the MP that his attempted murder case is soon coming up, Mr. Owino retorted “publicity is publicity.”

To add salt to injury, on Wednesday, Babu Owino through his lawyers threatened to sue NTV for reporting that DJ Evolve, who was recently discharged from hospital, is still bedridden and cannot do anything by himself.

The video showed the DJ in a vegetative state and struggling to talk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST