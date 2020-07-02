www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Embattled Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has threatened to sue Nation Media Group (NMG) and NTV for saying he shot DJ Evolve.

Babu shot the youthful DJ at Kilimani’s posh B-Club after a scuffle which saw him spend over five months in hospital.

DJ Evolve has since been discharged from hospital but he will be confined to a wheel chair for the rest of his life.

His legs cannot move and according to reports, his lower body is completely paralyzed.

NTV recently interviewed DJ Evolve days after he was discharged from hospital to get his side of the story.

Now, Babu Owino through his lawyer, Duncan Okatch, has written to NMG giving notice of an intention to file for defamation for stating that Babu shot DJ Evolve.

“The news anchor one Mr. Ken Mijungu introduced the story by stating this – the only thing people know about him is that he was the victim of a near fatal shooting right here in Nairobi, Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve who was shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino,” the demand notice reads in part.

The lawyer states that the CCTV footage that captured Babu shooting the DJ was not presented in court and went on to add that DJ Evolve had not recorded any statement where he claimed to have been shot by the MP.

The lawyers have given NMG two days to apologize and retract the quoted statements failure to which they will file the defamation suit.

Below is the full demand letter:







The Kenyan DAILY POST.