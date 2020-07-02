www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (WAGES) – 1 post – (Contractual terms)

Reporting to – Assistant Financial Accountant

Responsibilities

Prepare salaries and wages

Process payments for staff terminal benefits

Reconcile all payroll creditors’

Prepare payment for all statutory deductions and other payroll creditors’

Reconcile yearly PAYE returns and remit the same to KRA

Capture data related to payroll for posting

Attend to enquiries from staff on payroll matters

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (“O” Level)

Minimum professional qualifications such as CPA II, or equivalent

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their applications stating their suitability for the post they are applying for, day time telephone number and detailed curriculum vitae including the names and addresses of three referees and copies of academic and professional certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 13th July, 2020.

Managing Director

Chemelil Sugar Company Limited

P.O. Box 1649 KISUMU

E-mail: md@chemsugar.co.ke