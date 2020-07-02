Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (WAGES) – 1 post – (Contractual terms)
Reporting to – Assistant Financial Accountant
Responsibilities
- Prepare salaries and wages
- Process payments for staff terminal benefits
- Reconcile all payroll creditors’
- Prepare payment for all statutory deductions and other payroll creditors’
- Reconcile yearly PAYE returns and remit the same to KRA
- Capture data related to payroll for posting
- Attend to enquiries from staff on payroll matters
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (“O” Level)
- Minimum professional qualifications such as CPA II, or equivalent
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their applications stating their suitability for the post they are applying for, day time telephone number and detailed curriculum vitae including the names and addresses of three referees and copies of academic and professional certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 13th July, 2020.
Managing Director
Chemelil Sugar Company Limited
P.O. Box 1649 KISUMU
E-mail: md@chemsugar.co.ke