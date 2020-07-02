www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

AFEX, provides camp construction, catering, management and logistics support to the Oil&Gas, Mining, UN and NGO sectors in some of the most remote and hostile corners of Africa. With headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, AFEX provides international standard service delivery combined with 30 years of regional operational experience. The AFEX Team is dedicated to ensuring clients have peace of mind that their projects will run on schedule and to budget with their personnel being cared for to the international standard. The company wishes to recruit competent, innovative and self-driven person to fill the following position:

ACCOUNTANT

The successful candidate will work within a team responsible for a wide range of accounting, record keeping, reporting and general commercial tasks to support the accounting and finance function of the Company. Generally, the Accountant is in-charge of the logging and processing of purchase invoices, payment of suppliers, control of supplies and equipment, the issuance of sales invoices and collection of revenue as well as the compliance with statutory obligations and the maintenance of accounting records. The successful candidate will be report to the Financial Controller.

Responsibilities

Payables

Code and post purchase ledger invoices.

Perform supplier statement reconciliations.

Ensure staff expenses and credit card claims are processed in line with the Company’s policy.

Act as custodian of the petty cash float.

Prepare payment runs (bank transfers and cheques).

Maintain supplier accounts and act as the suppliers’ point of contact to resolve payment queries.

Process all invoices within 24 hours of receipt ensuring that they are logged and/or posted on to the accounting system in accordance with established procedures and simultaneously action all invoice queries.

Scan and file invoice documents and perform other such functions as may be required from time to time.

Inventory

Compile and review source documents such DNS, SIRS, Local Purchase Orders as well as GRVS for completeness and accuracy, and prepare reports.

Review the replenishment of inventory levels for the Company, assist in the generation of target-based reports on weekly and monthly basis for management decision making, consistently tracking stock in transit, and regularly updating camps on their stock status.

Coordinate monthly stock counts, cross checking for variances between the data entered in SAGE and actual physical documents to maintain high recording standards and perform monthly inventory reconciliations.

Review inventory usage and ensure utilization of stock is done in a sequential manner.

Review for any variances with the purpose of rectifying any anomalies and getting explanations for the variances for onward review and guidance from management.

Ensure timely input and postings of inventory issues, receipts and transfers to ensure up to date reports can be generated at any time and enable F&B to be able to produce accurate reports.

Review the day-to-day tasks and inventory management processes and bring to the attention of the Financial Controller any irregularities immediately, with an aim of correcting and developing solutions going forward.

Prepare and distribute daily, weekly, monthly and ad-hoc inventory levels and consumption reports.

Providing internal and external personnel with appropriate monthly reports well suited for audits.

Month closing journal entries and reconciliations.

Assisting in the improvement in internal controls related to inventory and verifying accuracy of costs.

Treasury

Assist in cash control, management and reconciliations.

Preparation of daily cash flow forecasts, and reporting on variances between actual and forecast balances.

Review the coding of cash transactions to ensure postings are made to the correct ledger accounts, and ensure manual cash ledgers reconcile to accounting records.

Complete bank reconciliations for multiple accounts for all entities and resolve any problems.

Establish and maintain an effective working relationship with all banking partners.

Review monthly bank analysis statements and prepare journal entries for posting.

Investigate any unusual cash items and bring to the attention of the Financial Controller.

Prepare and manage monthly VAT schedules for cash purchases & sales.

Revenue

Preparing invoicing and collection analysis for customers.

Ensure evidence of revenue recognition is timely and properly secured.

Responsible for monthly close on revenue accounting to ensure proper recognition or deferral of revenue.

Ensure the timely preparation of journal entries, supporting schedules, and reconciliations for revenue.

Assist in the generation, implementation and compliance of revenue recognition policies and procedures.

Review customer contracts and amendments for billing rate structures and other financial terms.

Contribute to the forecasting process and actual to forecast variance analysis for revenue.

General

Prepare revenue and payables write-ups and supporting documentation and be the key interface with the Company’s external auditors during the annual audit of revenue.

Drive continuous process improvement.

Contribute to the team’s performance by ensuring that no backlogs occur and that the Financial Controller is fully informed of all potential problem situations.

Adhere to all agreed procedures and controls and review and update policies and procedures.

Understand the AFEX requirement for QHSE in the workplace including employee and team responsibilities, to ensure continuous adherence to QHSE policies, procedures and work instructions and to proactively promote a quality, health and safety approach in all areas of your work.

Assist other members of the Finance team in carrying out jobs as and when required.

Ad-hoc duties in special projects and ad-hoc requests to support the business.

Skills & Competencies

The successful candidate must be excellent in oral and written communication with strong interpersonal skills. Must be self-driven and able to work without supervision. Capable of delivering high quality, accurateand timely results. Must have excellent IT skills and be able to prioritise. Excellent time-management, to deliveragainst short deadlines with attention to detail.

Qualifications

CPA (K)

At least 3 years’ working experience in a similar role in a busy accounting department

Knowledge of accounts procedures especially accounts payable

Experience working with SAGE accounting software

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their their CV, letter of application giving full details of qualifications, experience and full contact address, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by close of business Friday, 3rd July 2020 to careers@afexgroup.com

Availability: Immediately

NB: Please include the POSITION TITLE in the subject line of your email.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interview.