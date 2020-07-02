JOB TITLE: COST ACCOUNTANT (1 Post – Contractual terms)
Reports to: Management Accountant
Job Purpose
Responsible for the collection, analysis, compilation and reporting the Company costs to management for decision making.
Responsibilities
- Co-ordinate the costing process for all operations in the company
- Prepare, compile and monitor the Company’s budget
- Monitor preparation of reports/data to be used in preparation of periodic management accounts
- Advise user sections on cost related issues
- Update the fixed assets register
- Participate in Preparation of the Company’s annual accounts.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business related discipline,
- Full Professional qualifications such as CPA (K), ACCA
- Minimum three (3) years relevant experience in a busy Finance department
Other Requirements
- A Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
- A Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Boards (HELB).
- A Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
- A Clearance Certificate by the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
- Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their applications stating their suitability for the post they are applying for, day time telephone number and detailed curriculum vitae including the names and addresses of three referees and copies of academic and professional certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 13th July, 2020.
Managing Director
Chemelil Sugar Company Limited
P.O. Box 1649 KISUMU
E-mail: md@chemsugar.co.ke