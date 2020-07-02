www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

JOB TITLE: COST ACCOUNTANT (1 Post – Contractual terms)

Reports to: Management Accountant

Job Purpose

Responsible for the collection, analysis, compilation and reporting the Company costs to management for decision making.

Responsibilities

Co-ordinate the costing process for all operations in the company

Prepare, compile and monitor the Company’s budget

Monitor preparation of reports/data to be used in preparation of periodic management accounts

Advise user sections on cost related issues

Update the fixed assets register

Participate in Preparation of the Company’s annual accounts.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business related discipline,

Full Professional qualifications such as CPA (K), ACCA

Minimum three (3) years relevant experience in a busy Finance department

Other Requirements

A Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Boards (HELB).

A Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

A Clearance Certificate by the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their applications stating their suitability for the post they are applying for, day time telephone number and detailed curriculum vitae including the names and addresses of three referees and copies of academic and professional certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 13th July, 2020.

Managing Director

Chemelil Sugar Company Limited

P.O. Box 1649 KISUMU

E-mail: md@chemsugar.co.ke