Account Executives

Area of Work: Customer support, client care

Job Type: Full Time

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Level: Mid-Level

Required Work Experience: 2 Years

Description of role

We founded Ilara Health to make common diagnostics affordable and accessible to the 500m people in Africa who today struggle to access even simple blood tests. The problem is pharmacies and clinics cannot offer many diagnostics so must refer patients to labs or offer the treatment without any diagnosis. We solve this problem by partnering with companies using robotics and AI to create lower-cost diagnostics, integrating their devices into our tech platform, and selling this bundle to pharmacies and clinics with financing. Pharmacists and doctors can now offer tests directly in their location, improving care and growing their revenue. Ilara Health is live in numerous clinics across Kenya and is launching with pharmacies for the first time As an Account Executive, you will be responsible for developing relationships with key decision makers to understand what is required to add value in boosting revenue growth, exceeding customer expectations and proper device utilisation. You will liaise with cross functional internal teams to continuously improve the entire customer experience.

About Ilara Health

Ilara Health was founded to make common diagnostics affordable and accessible to the 500m people in Africa who today struggle to access even simple diagnostic tests such as blood tests and ultrasound screening. The problem is that primary care doctors cannot offer many diagnostics in their clinics so must refer patients. But given the infrastructure challenges in Africa (time and money it takes to get anywhere) patients often do not go.

We solve this problem by partnering with companies using robotics and AI to create lower cost diagnostics, integrating their devices into our tech platform, and sell this bundle to doctors with financing. Doctors can now offer tests directly in their clinic, improving care and growing their revenue.Ilara Health is live in multiple clinics across Nairobi and has just closed an investment round led by local and international investors to expand to a lot more clinics by the end of 2019.

Responsibilities

Building strategic relationships with your set of customers & delivering high value to customers with an objective to have loyal and long lasting customers.

Leads communication efforts between accounts and Ilara Health in establishing recurring calls, business reviews, and visits.

Proactively assesses, clarifies, and validates customer needs on an on-going basis.

Provides customer feedback for product development representing the voice of the customer as needed.

Growing and developing existing clients through account specific growth strategies.

Address customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.

Be accountable for the commercial performance & growth in share of wallet of accounts.

Work with cross divisional teams to meet the objectives and goals of the account program

Proactively report all market, account and competitive information to the Head of Customer Success.

Build strong communication with the sales, product development and operation teams that support the account to establish high customer satisfaction.

Skills

Be obsessed with the customer’s needs.

Ability to manage the whole relationship cycle.

Negotiation skills to craft solutions for our customers.

Good time management to prioritize work accordingly.

Collaboratively work with internal departments for customer satisfaction

Qualifications

Atleast 2 years experience in a similar field

Ability to understand medical devices and healthcare value chain

Willingness to initiate and build relationships

Self-starter who is capable of working autonomously

How to Apply

Apply for Account Executive Job here