INTERNAL AUDITORS – 2 posts – (Contractual terms)

Reporting to: Internal Audit Manager

Responsibilities

Motivate and nurture the department to achieve excellence in capability to achieve overall objectives.

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives.

Supervise the development, implementation and management of finance policies

Prepare risk based annual audit plans to guide the activities of the company

Examine accounting records and advises management on adherence to regulatory framework and relevant legislation

Carry out investigations as may be required from time to time

Continuously reviews internal controls and checks and makes recommendations to the management

Prepare periodic internal audit reports to the executive committee of the board

Verify assets and liabilities to confirm their existence on a regular basis

Liaise with external auditors for objective audit of the organization and follows up on their recommendations.

Ensure that audit recommendations are implemented by the auditees

Budget and control expenditure

Ensure safety and cleanliness at work

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance or Accounting

Must be computer literate

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their applications stating their suitability for the post they are applying for, day time telephone number and detailed curriculum vitae including the names and addresses of three referees and copies of academic and professional certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 13th July, 2020.

Managing Director

Chemelil Sugar Company Limited

P.O. Box 1649 KISUMU

E-mail: md@chemsugar.co.ke